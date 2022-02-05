Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Hits $13,484.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Diamond has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $13,484.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001527 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,662,468 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

