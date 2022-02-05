DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $16.87 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

