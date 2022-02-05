DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $16.87 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.
About DIC Asset
