Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $555,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,443. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

