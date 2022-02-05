Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,374,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,675,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

