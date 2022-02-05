Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $596,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

