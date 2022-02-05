Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 439,743 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of International Business Machines worth $640,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

