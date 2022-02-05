Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $596,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

