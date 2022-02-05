Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,183,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 274,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 265,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

