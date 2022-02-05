Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 192,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $990,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $255,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 191,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 136,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7,083.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

