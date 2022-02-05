Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,376. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

