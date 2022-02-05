DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 82,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 98.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 418,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 207,847 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NYSE:DELL opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

