DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $197,000 Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

