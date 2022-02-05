DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $30.06

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $28.00. DLocal shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 5,087 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 147.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $87,720,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

