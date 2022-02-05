Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$64.41 and last traded at C$66.66. 83,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 130,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -107.67.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

