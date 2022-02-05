DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.46. 3,660,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.08. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

