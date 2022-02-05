Dohj LLC Buys 5,479 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.