Dohj LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,995,000 after acquiring an additional 160,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,939,000 after acquiring an additional 358,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

