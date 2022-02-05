Dohj LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.