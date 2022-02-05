Dohj LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dohj LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

