Dohj LLC Invests $595,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Dohj LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $26.04 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

