Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS.

Shares of DLB traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 1,358,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

