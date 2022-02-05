Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

