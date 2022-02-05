Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.
NYSE:LPG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 93.90%.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
Further Reading: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.