Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 93.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

