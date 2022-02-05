DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DV. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

DV opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

