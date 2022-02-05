Dracula Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $936.00 (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Dracula Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dracula Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Dracula Token has a total market cap of $723,624.25 and $936.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dracula Token

Dracula Token (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,738,088 coins and its circulating supply is 14,502,584 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

