DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $56.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

DraftKings stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 20,398,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

