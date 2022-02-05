Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 11,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 351,413 shares.The stock last traded at $92.50 and had previously closed at $93.82.

Specifically, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 343,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,285,804 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

