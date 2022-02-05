Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Coursera makes up approximately 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $61,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

