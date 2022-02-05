Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.
DX stock remained flat at $$16.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 704,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.
DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.