Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of DX stock remained flat at $$16.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 704,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

