DZ Bank Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 760.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $740.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

