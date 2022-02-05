Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,265. Eaton has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

