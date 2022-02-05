Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSEARCA EXD opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

