Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$17.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

