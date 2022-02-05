Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.48). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company has a market cap of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.60.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

