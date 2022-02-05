Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.14

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.14 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.91). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.91), with a volume of 599,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The company has a market cap of £814.60 million and a P/E ratio of 93.33.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

