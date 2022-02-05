Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

