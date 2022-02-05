Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

