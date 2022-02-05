Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.38. 4,979,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,018. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

