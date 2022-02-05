Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,272. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.