Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

