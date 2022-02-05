Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded up 0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching 31.24. The company had a trading volume of 969,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,279. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of 31.33 and a 200 day moving average of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

