Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$300.60.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

