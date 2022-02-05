Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

