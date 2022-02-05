Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 4,257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

