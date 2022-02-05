Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $577.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

