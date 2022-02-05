Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $142.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.