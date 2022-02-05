Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

