Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 19,708 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $58,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $210.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.88 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

