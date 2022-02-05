Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $447.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

